Ways to avoid scams when donating to victims of Israel-Hamas conflict

The BBB has tips for donors to help ensure they avoid scams and that their money is well used
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:59 AM PDT
(InvestigateTV) — According to the latest data available from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), there are over 1.3 million charitable organizations in the United States, making it tricky for people to decide which organizations they should donate their hard-earned money to.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau said before giving anything, donors should take the time to research different charities, especially in situations like natural disasters or victims of the Israel-Hamas war.

McGovern said to check if organizations have experience in providing emergency relief and be sure to ask if they have a direct connection or presence in Israel or Gaza.

“Do they have boots on the ground, do they have the means to get there? Are they experienced in this type of situation?” McGovern said. “So, asking those questions. Looking up the charity. Doing that due diligence, doing that research are really important before people donate.”

When it comes to donations solicited by local religious organizations such as a temple or mosque, McGovern still advised donors to ask questions and seek more information.

“We’ve seen with the war in Ukraine, a lot of churches were doing clothing drives. Drives for baby items, water, non-perishable food items. That’s all well and good but ask that question of how you’re going to get these items overseas,” McGovern said. “What are the transportation costs? Do they have the ability to do so? And in those situations, a cash donation isn’t a terrible idea.”

McGovern said it’s okay to want to help, just make sure it’s done securely so it gets to the people who need it the most.

The BBB has tips for donors to help ensure they avoid scams and that their money is well used.

