Usher invites Aces to his Las Vegas show after missing team’s championship celebration.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After missing the Aces’ parade Monday on the Las Vegas Strip, Usher shared an offer for the team to attend his show.

A’ja Wilson on Sunday sent out a post on Twitter/X to advise Usher of the team’s parade the next day, a gesture that she shared before the group’s celebration in 2022 as well.

While Usher didn’t make an appearance at Monday’s event, he did on Wednesday congratulate the team and invite them to his residency at Park MGM.

“A’ja Wilson, I got your message, I see you, I hear you,” Usher said in the message.

CONGRATULATIONS @LVAces 👏🏾 @_ajawilson22 I wish I could’ve been there, but pull up to my show…I got U. https://t.co/FQuvt1gOPl pic.twitter.com/4aZKYfeyuz — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 25, 2023

Wilson responded to Usher’s offer by posting a gif of a woman who appears to faint.

