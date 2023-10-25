Resorts World on Las Vegas Strip says it’s now powered by 100% renewable energy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday announced that the property has reached a sustainability achievement.

According to Resorts World, the Las Vegas Strip property is now being powered by 100% renewable energy sources.

Resorts World said in a news release that the resort is “now one of the few Las Vegas Strip resorts to achieve this incredible feat.

“We are thrilled to have reached such an incredible milestone in our sustainability efforts after only two years of operation,” said Peter LaVoie, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “The partnership with NV Energy has been integral in our efforts thus far and we look forward to continuing our commitment to our community and environment as we work to further implement impactful changes across the resort.”

Earlier this month, the Raiders announced that its Allegiant Stadium became the first NFL stadium powered exclusively by renewable energy.

The Silver & Black’s Oct. 9 Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers marked the first NFL game to be fully operated by renewable power since the announcement.

