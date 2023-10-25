Local wins $203K slot jackpot at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local man started his Wednesday off by hitting a slot jackpot at a Henderson casino.

According to Station Casinos, the lucky resident, identified only as Stephen G. hit a jackpot worth $203,180 at about 2:20 a.m. while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin™ Double Sapphire game at Sunset Station.

The company says he was betting $3.75 when he hit the progressive jackpot.

