Local wins $203K slot jackpot at Henderson casino
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local man started his Wednesday off by hitting a slot jackpot at a Henderson casino.

According to Station Casinos, the lucky resident, identified only as Stephen G. hit a jackpot worth $203,180 at about 2:20 a.m. while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin™ Double Sapphire game at Sunset Station.

The company says he was betting $3.75 when he hit the progressive jackpot.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

