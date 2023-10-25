Las Vegas Valley students take part in nation’s largest student-run farmers market

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local organization is working to inspire the next generation of farmers, engineers and entrepreneurs.

Green Our Planet is a program that teaches students how to grow their own food. It also teaches them how to make a business plan to sell that produce.

On Wednesday, hundreds of CCSD students took part in what the group calls the nation’s largest student-run farmers market at the Clark County Government Center.

The CEO of Green Our Planet said the program is about more than just growing produce. The goal is to give students the tools needed to solve problems in their communities.

“If they live in a community that doesn’t have access to fresh food, they’re learning they can grow it and they can then sell it at a lower cost to their community,” said Ciara Byrne, founder and CEO of Green Our Planet. “That’s very empowering for students.”

Green Our Planet is working to get their program into even more schools. Click here for information on how to get involved.

