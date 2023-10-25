Las Vegas police looking for suspects in $20K Meadows Mall theft
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection with just under $20,000 in merchandise theft from a Las Vegas store.
According to a police report, the subjects targeted a “large volume of clothing items” at a location near 4300 Meadows Lane in August and September.
Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Retail Theft Section at 702-828-3591 or email ORC@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app ‘P3′.
Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
