Las Vegas police investigating after one injured in southwest Las Vegas Valley shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a shooting in the southwest valley left one person injured.

According to a preliminary report, the shooting happened on the 7100 block of S. Bronco St. at approximately 1:35 p.m. One victim was taken to UMC trauma.

Police said that their investigation is ongoing and people are advised to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

