Henderson hosting Golden Knights watch party Saturday at Water Street Plaza

A Golden Knights watch party is held at Water Street Plaza in Henderson(Matt Kling/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson is hosting a watch party for the Golden Knights on Saturday.

To help fans cheer on the team as they face the Los Angeles Kings, the city of Henderson announced a watch party will be held at Water Street Plaza.

According to the city, the game will be shown on the 42-foot-wide jumbotron.

Guests are welcome to bring picnic blankets, chairs and baskets, according to the city. However, they also recommend fans arrive early to pick a viewing spot as it’s first come, first served.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water Street.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

