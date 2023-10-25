Henderson hosting Golden Knights watch party Saturday at Water Street Plaza

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson is hosting a watch party for the Golden Knights on Saturday.

To help fans cheer on the team as they face the Los Angeles Kings, the city of Henderson announced a watch party will be held at Water Street Plaza.

According to the city, the game will be shown on the 42-foot-wide jumbotron.

Guests are welcome to bring picnic blankets, chairs and baskets, according to the city. However, they also recommend fans arrive early to pick a viewing spot as it’s first come, first served.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water Street.

