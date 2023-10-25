Surprise Squad
Water back on months after storm rips through Mt. Charleston, some areas still shut off

Clark County, Water District working to finish repairs
Just a handful of residents are still without running water on Mount Charleston, and they may not get full service back for another few weeks.
By Les Krifaton
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:04 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just a handful of residents are still without running water on Mount Charleston, and they may not get full service back for another few weeks.

400 residents lost their water after remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary slammed into the mountain, taking out water, power and roads. Electricity has been restored and the roads are repaired, but the task of bringing everyone back on the Water District service is ongoing.

“There was such significant flooding, especially within the subdivision of Old Town, that part of the water system got washed away,” said Bronson Mack with the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Originally about 400 homes lost their water. The last of those customers without water are in Old Town.

On Monday, FOX5 was the only station present as those living along Yellow Pine were finally able to get their water turned back on.

“I’m happy,” said Pam Meranto. “It was hard, it was hard but we are going to be in good shape now she added.”

Dan Williams agreed. “Feels good. There is a lot of work around here that we have to do before winter and we can’t do it without water,” he added.

Meantime along Aspen Ave, the wait continues.

The Water District expects to have them all back online before Thanksgiving.

