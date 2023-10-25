Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Golden Knights to manage ice rink in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas on Wednesday announced the city’s first-ever partnership with a major professional sports team.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas on Wednesday announced the city’s first-ever partnership with a major professional sports team.

In a news conference, North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown shared that the Vegas Golden Knights will manage the ice rink at the former site of the Fiesta Rancho to help continue youth hockey at the facility.

Officials said the Golden Knights will begin managing the facility in November.

The Golden Knights currently have a facility in Summerlin, City National Arena, that offers extensive youth hockey programs.

Both Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Station Casinos announced in July 2022 that the properties, along with the Fiesta in Henderson, would be demolished and the land resold.

Shuttered Station Casinos properties to be demolished, land resold

Demolition on the two North Las Vegas properties was then underway in April.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say
Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection to $20,000 in theft from a mall
Las Vegas police looking for suspects in $20K Meadows Mall theft
New film funded by the city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas offers free entry to Nevada residents for Kefauver Day
Culinary Union workers were arrested during a planned act of "civil disobedience" on the Las...
Dozens of Culinary Union members arrested in act of ‘civil disobedience’ on Las Vegas Strip
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates at the bench after...
Golden Knights ask fans to wear white for Nevada Day game
Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel makes $40K donation to Best Buddies
Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel makes $40K donation to Best Buddies
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates at the bench after...
Golden Knights look to extend win streak in matchup with Blackhawks
A Golden Knights watch party is held at Water Street Plaza in Henderson
Henderson hosting Golden Knights watch party Saturday at Water Street Plaza