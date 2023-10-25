Golden Knights to manage ice rink in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas on Wednesday announced the city’s first-ever partnership with a major professional sports team.

In a news conference, North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown shared that the Vegas Golden Knights will manage the ice rink at the former site of the Fiesta Rancho to help continue youth hockey at the facility.

Officials said the Golden Knights will begin managing the facility in November.

The Golden Knights currently have a facility in Summerlin, City National Arena, that offers extensive youth hockey programs.

Both Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Station Casinos announced in July 2022 that the properties, along with the Fiesta in Henderson, would be demolished and the land resold.

Demolition on the two North Las Vegas properties was then underway in April.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.