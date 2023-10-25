Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2023 holiday experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 23rd year, Glittering Lights has announced the opening date for its 2023 holiday attraction.

According to a news release, the beloved attraction will return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting on November 9.

Organizers say the attraction runs over a 2.5-mile course and features more than 5 million lights and over 2,000 displays.

“We’re thrilled to bring Glittering Lights back to Las Vegas for another year of Christmas cheer,” says John Bentham, Glittering Lights Event Producer. “I’ve seen this event evolve from a fun Christmas activity to a seasonal tradition. Christmas has always been my favorite time of the year, but Glittering Lights has given it new meaning. Knowing that we are helping families make memories while giving back to our community really highlights the true meaning of Christmas.”

According to the release, new to the event this year will be a 60-piece Rockin’ North Pole light fixture, the largest installation on display and presented by Live Nation.

Glittering Lights also notes that the outdoor, open-air “Santa Tram” will again return this year.

The “Santa Tram” is described as a “magical holiday experience that puts Glittering Lights behind the wheel, allowing the whole family to sit back, relax, and partake in the holiday merriment together.”

Glittering Lights’ living Nativity celebrates 10 years this season.

“Brought to life by local churches, organizations, and family/friend groups, the Living Nativity brings the story of the first Christmas to life and is reenacted on select nights in November and December,” the release stated.

For more information on Glittering Lights, visit GlitteringLights.Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.