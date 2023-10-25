Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 10/26/23

Wind is Back With Colder Air Coming
October 25, 2023
By Ted Pretty
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:09 AM PDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT
The wind will settle down by Thursday late morning with high temperatures in the mid-70s around the Las Vegas Valley. The afternoon breeze is back on Friday with highs holding in the mid-70s.

A cold system dives in from the north this weekend, bringing in stronger wind and much colder air. We’ll go from a forecast high of 72° Saturday down to 64° on Sunday. Showers are expected to be focused north and east of the Las Vegas Valley, but we won’t escape the gusty wind. A strong north wind will pick up on Saturday afternoon through Sunday with gusts in the 35-45 mph range.

The cold air stays with us into early next week with Monday and Tuesday holding in the 60s for highs. Morning lows will be in the 40s and upper 30s around the Las Vegas Valley. Skies will be partly cloudy on Halloween with temperatures in the lower 60s for trick-or-treating Tuesday evening.

