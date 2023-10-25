2 GOP candidates for president head to Nevada for campaign events

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pair of Republican presidential candidates will each make campaign stops in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks to a Team Trump Nevada Commit to Caucus Event on Saturday, October 28 at 6:00 p.m. According to a media release, doors open for the event at 3 p.m. at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, located at 6611 Las Vegas Boulevard. Those interested in attending can register for tickets here.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will also visit Las Vegas for an event on the same day as he hosts a breakfast event on Saturday morning. According to his team, the event is co-hosted by Never Back Down and the Nevada Republican Club.

It will be held in the Treasure Island Ballroom at TI with doors opening at 8 a.m. and an event start time of 8:30 a.m. Information about registering to attend is available here.

