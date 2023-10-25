2 dogs rescued in Nye County animal abuse case find new home together

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Balto and Caspar were two of the dogs rescued from horrific conditions in Nye County last year, and they’re now living comfortably together in their new home.

Dogs rescued in Nye County animal cruelty case find forever homes (fox5vegas.com)

“It’s very heartwarming to know that you made a difference, especially coming from the situation they were in,” said adopter Kim Fisher. “We’re trying not to focus too much on their past now. What is their future? What kind of dogs do we want to be?”

Fisher is from Columbus, Ohio, where the ASPCA’s Cruelty Recovery Center is also located. That’s where a hundred dogs were flown after the rescue in Nye County.

Balto and Caspar spent a year at the recovery center, learning how to trust humans.

In August, Fisher was looking for more love to add to her home and found Balto. “200 dogs later, I saw a picture of Balto, and I said, ‘That’s my dog!’” she recalled.

However, she was unaware of what Balto had been through.

“It was pretty apparent he was scared,” Fisher said, “but when they brought Caspar out, who was named South at the time, he became much more confident, and they were running around and playing together like besties.”

The ASPCA says Balto and Caspar worked as a pair in their recovery – Caspar helped Balto when meeting new people, and Balto helped Caspar feel more comfortable in new environments.

Fisher wanted to adopt both of them that day, but Caspar was already spoken for. So, she took Balto home, where he had to learn new things like how to get out of the car, go up the stairs and use a doggie door.

“A lot of the behaviors that we saw in Balto when we adopted him were fear-based, just kind of freak out about everything is new,” said Fisher.

Then, a few weeks later, Caspar was back.

“When he got adopted out, he was returned within like three days to the Cruelty Recovery Center because he was supposedly aggressive or had growled at somebody,” Fisher said. “Knowing what Balto was going through when we first got him, maybe the people just threw too much at him all at once. They take a good deal of time and patience.”

Now Balto and Caspar are living happily in their new home with their other canine sibling, overcoming fears and adjusting to new surroundings together.

Fisher’s advice to anyone adopting from a cruelty or neglect situation is to practice patience and let the dog go at its own speed, because the sounds and sights that are normal to us may be triggers for a dog with trauma.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.