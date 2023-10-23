Surprise Squad
Workers at Las Vegas cannabis dispensary vote to join union

Generic Picture of Marijuana Leaves
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:35 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Workers at a Las Vegas cannabis dispensary have voted to join a union.

According to a news release, employees at “The Dispensary,” owned by Ayr Wellness in Las Vegas, on Friday voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 711.

The release says the workers voted to join the union “in order to build a better life.”

“The Dispensary” marks the second location owned by Ayr Wellness which has voted to unionize under the UFCW this year, the release said.

Alberto Villalobos, a worker at “The Dispensary” who was part of the organizing process, shared the following statement:

“Today proves that when workers stand together we win. I’m so proud of the work my peers and I put into making our voices heard and helping move the cannabis industry in the right direction. We look forward to negotiating a strong union contract that fairly rewards our labor and respects the contributions we make every day toward making the shop successful. We are excited to join union brothers and sisters as the second Ayr Wellness location to form a union. The future of the Nevada cannabis industry is bright and we hope others follow suit.”

The release describes UFCW as “America’s largest cannabis union.” The group, according to the news release, “has spent over a decade in this emerging industry, advocating for workers and fighting to establish critical labor protections to ensure that, as the industry grows, cannabis industry jobs are safe, equitable, and family-sustaining.”

