UNLV Football becomes bowl-eligible for 1st time since 2013

A UNLV football helmet is seen in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, AP file photo. (AP Photo/Marc...
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jose Pizano made all six of his field-goal attempts, including the game winner from 28 yards out with three seconds left, and UNLV beat Colorado State 25-23 on Saturday night.

Jayden Maiava threw for 353 yards and completed 27 of 36 passes for the Rebels (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). Maiava completed all four of his pass attempts for 50 yards on UNLV’s final drive. His last two completions were for 21 yards to Ricky White and 20 yards to Jacob De Jesus.

In addition to the game winner, Pizano made field goals from 42, 43, 25, 34 and 46 yards.

Colorado State appeared to have kicked the game winner when Jordan Noyes — who was 3-of-3 kicking — hit a 55-yarder with 44 seconds left for a 23-22 advantage. Noyes also made kicks from 33 and 27 yards.

Following a scoreless first quarter, the lead changed hands four times in the fourth.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 235 yards and a touchdown for the Rams (3-4, 1-2).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

