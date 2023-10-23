Nevada trooper injured after using his patrol vehicle to stop wrong-way driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada State Police trooper was injured Saturday night when he used his own patrol vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver.

According to the Nevada Police Union, the unidentified trooper put “himself in harms way” by placing his patrol vehicle in the path of a wrong-way driver in Minden.

The union said that the trooper was able to move a vehicle that was driving in front of him into the slow lane in order to then use his patrol vehicle to stop the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on the highway.

Nevada State Police Trooper puts himself in harms way last night. The Trooper put his patrol car in the way of a wrong way driver. This was done after he was able to move another vehicle driving in front of him out of the fast lane over to the slow lane. pic.twitter.com/SxJSetEmeG — Nevada Police Union (@NVPoliceUnion) October 22, 2023

“This ABSOLUTELY saved lives. He is a hero,” the Nevada Police Union said in the post on social media.

According to the union, the trooper is “doing fine. Banged up. Sore and bruised, but will make full recovery.”

