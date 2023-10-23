Surprise Squad
Nevada trooper injured after using his patrol vehicle to stop wrong-way driver

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada State Police trooper was injured Saturday night when he used his own patrol vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver.

According to the Nevada Police Union, the unidentified trooper put “himself in harms way” by placing his patrol vehicle in the path of a wrong-way driver in Minden.

The union said that the trooper was able to move a vehicle that was driving in front of him into the slow lane in order to then use his patrol vehicle to stop the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on the highway.

“This ABSOLUTELY saved lives. He is a hero,” the Nevada Police Union said in the post on social media.

According to the union, the trooper is “doing fine. Banged up. Sore and bruised, but will make full recovery.”

