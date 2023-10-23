Surprise Squad
Las Vegas Raiders hosting trick-or-treat rally at team’s headquarters

A Las Vegas Raiders fan cheers from the stands during the first half of an NFL football game...
A Las Vegas Raiders fan cheers from the stands during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:11 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders are set to host a trick-or-treat rally at the team’s headquarters on Sunday.

According to a news release, the event is open to the public and will be held at the Raiders’ Intermountain Health Performance Center from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The trick-or-treat rally will include a Raiders-themed costume contest for all ages to show off their Silver and Black pride. The team says winners of the costume contest will receive two tickets to a home game, signed memorabilia, and Raider Image gift cards.

In addition, with the event held on the team’s indoor practice field, the Raiders said there will also be trick-or-treat stations for kids, food trucks and a DJ.

Admission to the trick-or-treat rally is $5 per person, with funds benefiting the Raiders Foundation.

The team advises that capacity for the event is 800, and entrance will be determined by space limitations.

Fans who want to attend need to RSVP online: https://2023trickortreatrally.splashthat.com/.

