Forecast Outlook - 10/23/23

Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade Forecast
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Good Morning!

The wind will continue to subside this morning after a pretty gusty evening for the Las Vegas Valley. Peak winds this morning at 4 AM were between 15-25 MPH. Temperatures bottomed out around 60 degrees at the Reid International Airport.

The Las Vegas Aces parade will begin at 5 PM downtown this evening with temperatures in the upper 70s. As the parade festivities wrap up, temperatures look to drop in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are staying dry this week with plenty of blue sky.

Another trough of low pressure will move north of the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday through the weekend, increasing the wind between 20-30 MPH. The strong wind Wednesday will bring in cooler air for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Slight chances for showers also return this weekend. Highs look to stall in the low 70s/upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

