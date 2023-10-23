Surprise Squad
Don Laughlin, namesake of Nevada town, dies at age 92

Don Laughlin
Don Laughlin(Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:03 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Don Laughlin, a casino operator who was also the namesake of a Nevada town, has died at the age of 92.

According to a post on social media from his casino, Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino, the “legend and Laughlin pioneer” died Sunday.

“Don touched many lives in our local community as well as nationwide, and we understand how difficult this news will be for many. Especially our Riverside Resort family. Don Laughlin was truly an amazing man to work with and learn from,” the company shared in announcing the news.

“Matt and the Laughlin family have asked for some time to grieve and an official statement including memorial service will be made. Thank you in advance for all your sympathy and prayers. Rest in Peace, Don. Your family loves you.”

