Blink-182 announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock group Blink-182 has announced a show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, multi-platinum, award-winning band blink-182 will bring their upcoming stadium and arena tour to Las Vegas on July 3, 2024. The show will be held at T-Mobile Arena.

The announcement of the July show in Las Vegas comes after the band headlined the “When We Were Young” festival over the weekend at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Promoter Live Nation says the band’s new album, which currently features two number-one singles in “Edging” and “One More Time,” marks the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com

