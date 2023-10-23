Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Blink-182 announces show on Las Vegas Strip

Travis Barker, left, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 perform at the Coachella Music...
Travis Barker, left, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 perform at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:08 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock group Blink-182 has announced a show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, multi-platinum, award-winning band blink-182 will bring their upcoming stadium and arena tour to Las Vegas on July 3, 2024. The show will be held at T-Mobile Arena.

The announcement of the July show in Las Vegas comes after the band headlined the “When We Were Young” festival over the weekend at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Promoter Live Nation says the band’s new album, which currently features two number-one singles in “Edging” and “One More Time,” marks the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Formula One track in Las Vegas
F1 relocating some Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets after decision not to build structure in West Harmon Zone
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Junk generic
Las Vegas junk removal company holding free event to drop-off unwanted items

Latest News

PBR Teams Championship is taking over Las Vegas starting tonight at T-Mobile Arena!
PBR Teams Championship this weekend!
When life gets busy, Pastor Mike encourages us to use our time wisely.
Motivational Moment: Time
When anxiety and stress levels increase, aromatherapy can help.
Baby Buzz: The healing power of aromatherapy
Actress and comedian Dulce Sloan stops by our Celebrity Spin Zone to raise money for Best...
Actress and comedian Dulce Sloan raises money for charity