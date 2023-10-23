Artists creating mural for Aces in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several artists have gathered in downtown Las Vegas to create a mural for Aces to celebrate the team’s back-to-back WNBA championship wins.

The Aces last week won their second-straight WNBA championship, becoming the first team in 21 years to win back-to-back titles.

The artists say the mural is expected to be finished on Monday.

Fresh paint in the Arts District 🏆@LVAces pic.twitter.com/O7XN9DhbNl — Paloma Villicana (@PalomaFOX5News) October 23, 2023

Fans hoping to visit the mural can find it in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

