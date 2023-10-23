Surprise Squad
Artists creating mural for Aces in downtown Las Vegas

Several artists are painting a mural dedicated to the Aces in downtown Las Vegas.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several artists have gathered in downtown Las Vegas to create a mural for Aces to celebrate the team’s back-to-back WNBA championship wins.

The Aces last week won their second-straight WNBA championship, becoming the first team in 21 years to win back-to-back titles.

The artists say the mural is expected to be finished on Monday.

Fans hoping to visit the mural can find it in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

