Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Search for suspect in fatal shooting of Maryland judge continues for a fourth day

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Maryland judge continued for a fourth day Sunday as authorities completed their search of an area where the suspect’s SUV was found.

Officials said Pedro Argote, 49, is suspected of gunning down Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson in his driveway on Thursday, hours after Wilkinson ruled against him in a divorce case.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the silver Mercedes SUV that Argote was believed to be driving was found in a wooded area in Williamsport, about eight miles (13 kilometers) southwest of Hagerstown, where the judge was shot. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that authorities have concluded their search of the Williamsport area.

Authorities in Washington County, Maryland, have named Pedro Argote as the suspect in the death...
Authorities in Washington County, Maryland, have named Pedro Argote as the suspect in the death of Circuit County Judge Andrew Wilkinson.(Washington County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)

“No further information indicates that Argote is still in the immediate area,” the sheriff’s office said. It urged anyone with information on Argote’s whereabouts to contact authorities.

Wilkinson, 52, was shot the same day he awarded custody of Argote’s children to his wife. Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said it was a “targeted attack.”

Albert said local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are participating in the search for Argote. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Argote’s arrest.

The Marshals Service said Argote has ties to multiple areas outside of Maryland, including Brooklyn and Long Island, New York; Tampa and Clearwater, Florida; Columbus, Indiana; and North Carolina.

Judges across the U.S. have been the target of threats and occasional violence in recent years. President Joe Biden last year signed a bill to give around-the-clock security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices after the leak of a draft court opinion overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision, which prompted protests outside the homes of conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Formula One track in Las Vegas
F1 relocating some Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets after decision not to build structure in West Harmon Zone
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police investigating after 77-year-old man killed in residential robbery
Culinary Union pickets in front of Park MGM in Las Vegas
Thousands of Culinary Union members to picket again on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
No evidence of hate crime, police say as slain Detroit synagogue president mourned as devoted leader
A man was found after he spent three days down an embankment following a motorcycle crash.
Man found alive in embankment days after motorcycle crash