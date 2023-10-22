Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook-10/22/23

Much Cooler Temperatures On The Way
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Get ready for much cooler temperatures to move into the valley starting Monday.

A cold front is sliding into the valley by Sunday night paving the way to daytime highs to drop into the 70′s Monday and will open the door for temperatures to drop into the 60′s by next weekend.

Back to Sunday, wind speeds will be higher than we’ve seen the past few days and will continue into the evening.

Overnight the cold front moving into our area will drop our daytime high into the mid-70′s.

Should enjoy comfortable temperatures Monday for the Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade which will be in the late afternoon,.

Cooler air sticking around for the remainder of the week and we’ll pick up a few more breezy conditions on Wednesday into Thursday.

The cooler pool of air will stick around and we’ll see high temperatures dropping into the upper 60′s by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Formula One track in Las Vegas
F1 relocating some Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets after decision not to build structure in West Harmon Zone
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police investigating after 77-year-old man killed in residential robbery
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-10/21/23
October 20, 2023
Friday, October 20 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 10/21-22/23
Friday, Oct. 20, Las Vegas AM weather update
Friday, Oct. 20, Las Vegas AM weather update