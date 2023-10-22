Forecast Outlook-10/22/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Get ready for much cooler temperatures to move into the valley starting Monday.

A cold front is sliding into the valley by Sunday night paving the way to daytime highs to drop into the 70′s Monday and will open the door for temperatures to drop into the 60′s by next weekend.

Back to Sunday, wind speeds will be higher than we’ve seen the past few days and will continue into the evening.

Overnight the cold front moving into our area will drop our daytime high into the mid-70′s.

Should enjoy comfortable temperatures Monday for the Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade which will be in the late afternoon,.

Cooler air sticking around for the remainder of the week and we’ll pick up a few more breezy conditions on Wednesday into Thursday.

The cooler pool of air will stick around and we’ll see high temperatures dropping into the upper 60′s by next weekend.

