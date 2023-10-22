Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-10/21/23

Dry & Breezy Sunday!
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Wind speeds are going to be on the rise Sunday as we see daytime temperatures still trending several degrees above normal.

That will change as we a fast moving wave of cooler air descends onto the southern part of Nevada by Sunday night.

No rain and very little cloud is forecast for the week ahead and that includes Monday when the Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade takes place.

We’ll see daytime temperatures go from the upper 80′s Sunday to the upper 70′s on Monday.

We will climb back into the 80′s on Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front slides in and brings us down to seasonal temperatures which is the upper 70′s.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

