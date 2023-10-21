Officers recognized at LVMPD’s ‘Best of the Badge Gala’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Friday night, 25 LVMPD officers were awarded for their courageous actions, some of which saved the lives of the people they protect and their fellow officers.

Kimberly Guzman received the department’s Medal of Honor for her response to a family disturbance call. After walking into an apartment where a suspect grabbed a 13-inch butcher knife, Officer Guzman was able to wrestle the knife away from the suspect without using deadly force.

“I felt like it could’ve gone a whole different way,” Guzman said later about the incident. “It could’ve gone worse, but the fact that we stayed in the fight until we were able to release that knife and secure it away from family, him, everything – I feel like we brought justice for the victim and we let him see his future as well.”

Before receiving her award, Officer Guzman told FOX5 that helping victims of domestic violence is extremely rewarding.

“Sometimes you need help – for someone to speak up for you. To be there for you. And that’s what keeps me going. Because at that moment, that victim needed me, and I was there for her and her family.”

