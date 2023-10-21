NDOT calls E. Lake Mead Blvd. area ‘notorious’ for illegal dumping

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -People are fed up with illegal dumping off East Lake Mead Boulevard, not far from North Hollywood Boulevard.

“That’s absolutely terrible the way that looks,” said Doug Brown.

Brown is frustrated with the trash off East Lake Mead, and deep into the Sunrise Mountain Recreational Area. During a recent trip there, Brown and a friend took photos of a lot of junk dumped across the desert, including a dead goat.

“Get out there and get it cleaned up and start putting some really strict restrictions on that place,” said Brown.

FOX5 tried to reach out to the Bureau of Land Management about the recreation area but didn’t hear back. NDOT did quickly respond to FOX5 and said East Lake Mead Boulevard near North Hollywood falls within its maintenance area.

Illegal dumping poses a significant challenge in southern Nevada, specifically on that stretch of Lake Mead Boulevard. The dedicated NDOT teams diligently clean up substantial volumes of large and small trash numerous times each month. However, despite our relentless commitment, a handful of individuals continue to treat the roadside as their personal dumping ground.

He added, “This behavior not only violates the law but also tarnishes the natural beauty of our communities. We strongly urge all residents to responsibly dispose of items and to promptly report any instances of unlawful dumping they may witness.”

According to a district engineer, the fine for littering and illegal dumping can be up to $2,000.

