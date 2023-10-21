Las Vegas fashion designer goes global after major brand SHEIN features custom creations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas fashion designer’s custom creations can be viewed and purchased by millions across the globe, after juggernaut brand SHEIN selected her work for a major feature.

Aliya Brown and several designers were picked to create looks for the SHEIN X THE FUTURE X Summer Collection, collaborating with music group The Future X on concepts.

Brown, who immigrated from Kazakhstan, studied fashion at the Art Institute of Las Vegas. She launched the line The Moon In Leo, designing looks for music videos, films and various stage performers.

“Las Vegas is such a unique place. You can go on the Strip and see people wearing Dior, Chanel, SHEIN and also a superhero costume. You need all kinds of garments here, so I’m fortunate to live here,” she said.

Brown said she almost couldn’t believe her luck when SHEIN reached out for a proposal that would propel her career to new heights.

“I couldn’t really believe it. I was so happy. I was jumping up and down and I called my mom right away,” Brown said. “Honestly, a couple years ago, if somebody said to me that my designs will sell worldwide with a huge brand like SHEIN, I wouldn’t believe them. It’s a huge milestone,” she said.

SHEIN’s flagship incubator program, SHEIN X, helps up-and-coming fashion designers launch their creations on a global scale. The juggernaut fashion brand takes care of manufacturing and marketing and teaches artists crucial lessons on market research and trend analysis. Artists, in turn, keep the rights to their work and earn commissions from each sale.

Brown describes her inspiration for her SHEIN partnership for The Moon in Leo Clothing. “It’s like a summer dream closet, which you can wear anywhere: to the club, coffee with your friends, shopping, even to the nightclub or the stage,” she said.

“I want people to feel super confident and themselves. I want them to be noticeable when they enter the room. I want them to stand out, and at the same time to feel their best,” Brown said.

SHEIN plans to launch another collection from Brown, this fall, featuring formal attire for events and holiday gatherings.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.