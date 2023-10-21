Surprise Squad
Former MLB pitcher arrested in connection to 2021 murder case

Forty-nine-year-old Danny Serafini was taken into custody Friday in Winnemucca, Nevada, and...
Forty-nine-year-old Danny Serafini was taken into custody Friday in Winnemucca, Nevada, and 33-year-old Samantha Scott was arrested in Las Vegas.(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:47 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – A former Major League Baseball pitcher and a woman have been arrested in connection to a 2021 murder.

Forty-nine-year-old Danny Serafini was taken into custody Friday in Winnemucca, Nevada, and 33-year-old Samantha Scott was arrested in Las Vegas, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in California.

In June 2021, investigators found a 70-year-old man shot dead at a home in California.

The victim’s 68-year-old wife was also injured in the shooting. She recovered from her injuries, but passed away a year later.

According to the sheriff’s office, Serafini and Scott knew the victims.

Video surveillance found early in the investigation helped lead them to the suspects.

Both Serafini and Scott are awaiting extradition from Nevada to California.

Serafini was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Twins in 1992. He went on to play with five other teams before he retired in 2007.

