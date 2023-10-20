Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Tow truck driver hit and killed on interstate highway

Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to Ingram Towing and Impound Service, Inc.(Ingram Towing and Impound Service, Inc.)
By Atlanta News First staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A tow truck driver was killed Thursday afternoon while standing outside his vehicle along an interstate highway in Georgia.

Frank Ingram was on I-575 in Cherokee County when he was hit by a car.

“The Holly Springs Police Department extends our heartfelt sympathy to the loved ones of Frank Ingram,” the department said on Facebook.

His team has been an invaluable asset to our daily operations, and this loss is a strong reminder of the need to take caution and reduce speed when passing vehicles parked on the roadside.”

According to WANF, it is not known if the driver who hit Ingram stayed on the scene or will be charged.

Several agencies, including the Woodstock Police Department, Woodstock Fire Department, Holly Springs Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the crash.

“The recent tragedy underscores the significance of National Move Over Day tomorrow, and we urge everyone to remain vigilant and aware of their environment while driving every day,” the Holly Springs Police Department said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue
Junk generic
Las Vegas junk removal company holding free event to drop-off unwanted items
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Still no clear answer on how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
One of the victims is from South Korea while the other is from California.
Identities of all three victims released in deadly plane crash in Williams

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to reporters aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop in at...
US commitment to Ukraine a central question as Biden meets with EU heads during congressional chaos
Former President Donald Trump comments to the media during a break of his civil business fraud...
Judge threatens to hold Donald Trump in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Hamas says it is releasing 2 US hostages held in Gaza
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, falling back to square one
Restaurant closes after staff dispute over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Restaurant workers quit over owner’s abortion amendment sign