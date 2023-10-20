Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Toby Keith announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank...
Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Toby Keith on Friday announced he will perform two shows on the Las Vegas Strip in December.

According to a news release, Keith will take the stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Sunday, Dec. 10 and Monday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

“Y’all been waiting a long time to hear this, I’ve been waiting a long time to do this. I’m back, come see me. You’ll have the best time, I will too. We’ll never forget it. Can’t wait to see you there. Let’s go,” added Keith.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue
Junk generic
Las Vegas junk removal company holding free event to drop-off unwanted items
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Still no clear answer on how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
One of the victims is from South Korea while the other is from California.
Identities of all three victims released in deadly plane crash in Williams

Latest News

Adele on Friday announced she is extending her residency on the Las Vegas Strip.
Adele announces extension of residency on Las Vegas Strip
FILE - Adele appears at the Brit Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022. Adele is nominated for...
Adele announces extension of Las Vegas Strip residency
Green Day plays 'surprise' show in downtown Las Vegas
Green Day plays 'surprise' show in downtown Las Vegas
Pop-punk band Yellowcard were honored in a big way on Thursday when the band received Keys to...
Clark County presents Yellowcard with Keys to Las Vegas Strip