Toby Keith announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Toby Keith on Friday announced he will perform two shows on the Las Vegas Strip in December.

According to a news release, Keith will take the stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Sunday, Dec. 10 and Monday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

“Y’all been waiting a long time to hear this, I’ve been waiting a long time to do this. I’m back, come see me. You’ll have the best time, I will too. We’ll never forget it. Can’t wait to see you there. Let’s go,” added Keith.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

