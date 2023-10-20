Surprise Squad
Thousands of Culinary Union members to picket again on Las Vegas Strip

The Culinary Union announced that members will hold another picket on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 25.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary Union on Thursday announced that thousands of its members will once again take part in a picket on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Culinary Union, thousands of hospitality workers will meet on the Las Vegas Strip for a picket at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The union advised that an exact location for the picket would be shared soon.

Last week, members of the Culinary and Bartenders Unions gathered for a picket in front of eight different MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment properties. The Culinary Union said the gathering was the first picket to take place in nearly two decades.

The thousands of service industry employees are working without contracts, and an overwhelming majority of members authorized a strike on Sept. 26. The union is negotiating a five-year contract for its workers. It is demanding better wages, more benefits and job protections.

Culinary Union says no progress after contract negotiations with Las Vegas Strip properties

The Culinary Union on Thursday provided a schedule of its upcoming negotiations:

Monday, Oct. 23 - MGM Resorts International: Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York-New York, and Park MGM (including NoMad).

Friday, Oct. 27 - Caesars Entertainment Corporation: Caesars Forum, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, Paris, Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, and The Linq.

Monday, Oct. 30 - Wynn Resorts

