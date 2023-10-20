Rosen returns from Israel, pushes US support

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Before President Biden went to Israel Wednesday, the US sent a delegation of Senators to the country including Nevada’s Jacky Rosen. Rosen said the United States stands with Israel now and always. Thursday, Rosen spoke about her weekend trip to the country amidst the war.

“She just looked us in the eye and said, ‘We no longer live in the same world as the rest of you,’” said Rosen, relaying the words of a women with a family member taken hostage by Hamas. For a family left in limbo, not knowing if they will see a loved one again, every moment is an eternity.

“As the only Jewish mom serving in the Senate, meeting with those parents who children were ripped away from them by terrorists…hearing those stories...seeing the fear and pain in their eyes, feeling their heartbreak, I can just tell you that is something that is going to stay with me the rest of my life,” Rosen revealed.

Rosen, part of a bipartisan delegation who went to Israel to see the deviation firsthand, was forced to shelter multiple times due to bombing.

“The missiles are going off hundreds a night,” Rosen recounted. The delegation meet with Israeli government officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s War Cabinet about the resources they need. Rosen is leading the effort on a US humanitarian aid package for the country, also urging the Department of Defense to send two Iron Dome batteries and other unused military assets.

“Now is the time for decisive bipartisan action to help Israel,” Rosen contended. There is a significant roadblock getting assets to Israel immediately as nothing can pass through Congress until a Speaker of the House is elected. FOX5 asked Rosen for her solution to that problem.

“I can tell you that the Senate is going to do its job...and what I hope is that the House of Representatives stands up and realizes that they need to be the adult in the room and that there is serious business that needs to happen, not just to protect the United States but people all around the world,” Rosen argued.

Rosen said if you do have friends of family in Israel you have not been able to get a hold of, her office can help. She asks that you reach out to her at rosen.senate.gov.

