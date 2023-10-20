Road work continues as Las Vegas Grand Prix draws closer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Las Vegas Grand Prix less than a month away, road work on and around the Las Vegas Strip continues.

According to a media release, next week will see road construction, track lighting and bridge installations impacting traffic on what will be the race circuit. Commuters should anticipate traffic delays and consider alternative routes. Please note that the schedule is subject to change.

F1 road work Oct. 22-28 (FOX5)

KOVAL LANE TRACK PAVING

WHAT: The intersection of Koval Lane and Rochelle Avenue will be closed for final track paving.

WHERE AND WHEN:

Full closure at Koval Lane and Rochelle Avenue from midnight until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, October 23.

TEMPORARY BRIDGE INSTALLATION AT THE INTERSECTION OF FLAMINGO & KOVAL

WHERE AND WHEN : The intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane will experience partial and full road closures for the installation of the temporary vehicular bridge.

Phase 3: Flamingo Road will experience lane closures both westbound and eastbound beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25. Koval Lane northbound and southbound will not experience lane closures and will be open to through traffic.

PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE CLOSURES

WHAT : There will be overnight closures of existing pedestrian bridges to foot traffic for the installation of safety enclosures. Once the safety enclosure installation is complete, the pedestrian bridge will be reopened to regular foot traffic.

WHERE AND WHEN :

Existing pedestrian bridges will be closed to pedestrian traffic from midnight to 9 a.m. daily Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27 at the following locations:

The pedestrian bridge between Wynn and Wynn Employee garage near Sphere, crossing over Sands Avenue.

The pedestrian bridge between The Venetian and The Mirage, crossing over Las Vegas Boulevard.

The pedestrian bridge between Bellagio and Horseshoe at 3608 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, crossing over Las Vegas Boulevard.

The pedestrian bridge between Harmon Retail Corner and 100 Block E. Harmon Avenue, crossing over Harmon Avenue.

TRACK LIGHTING INSTALLATION

WHAT : There will be rolling lane closures for the installation of track lighting at the following locations and times.

WHERE AND WHEN :

Harmon Avenue eastbound and westbound between Koval Lane and Audrie Street will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily Wednesday, October 25 through Thursday, October 27.

TRACK BARRIER INSTALLATION

WHAT: There will be rolling lane closures for the installation of track barriers at the following locations and times.

WHERE AND WHEN:

Sands Avenue eastbound between Koval Lane and Manhattan Street will experience partial lane closures and restrictions from 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 to 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

Sands Avenue eastbound and westbound between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard will experience two lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts within the existing track barriers for SAFER barrier installation, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Sunday, October 22 through Friday, October 27.

Koval Lane northbound and southbound between Krueger Drive and Harmon Avenue will experience lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts, from 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 22 to 6:00 a.m. Monday, October 23 for temporary lane striping.

Koval Lane southbound between Krueger Drive and Harmon Avenue will experience lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Monday, October 23 through Wednesday, October 24 for track barrier installation.

Koval Lane northbound between Harmon Avenue and Krueger Drive will experience lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Wednesday, October 24 through Friday, October 27 for track barrier installation.

COMPLETE TRACK BARRIERS - NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN:

Once track barrier installation is complete on Koval Lane, there will be partial lane reductions on Koval Lane between Sands Avenue and Harmon Avenue. Cross-street and property access will be maintained leading up to the event.

Once track barrier installation is complete on Sands Avenue, there will be partial lane reductions on Sands Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Manhattan Street. Cross-street and property access will be maintained leading up to the event.

There will be partial lane reductions on Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane. Cross-street access and property access will be maintained leading up to the event.

BELLAGIO GRANDSTAND CONSTRUCTION-RELATED LANE CLOSURES

WHAT : Due to the construction project by MGM Resorts International for the Bellagio Fountain Club and Grandstands, there will be a two-lane closure on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive. The sidewalk in front of Bellagio will be closed.

WHEN : The lane and sidewalk closures in front of Bellagio will be 24/7 through the event. Details on post-event closures will be communicated at a future date.

RTC ROUTE IMPACTS

WHAT :

Due track barrier installation on Sands Avenue, Route 119 – Simmons/Koval and Route 203 – Spring Mountain/Desert Inn/Lamb will detour off Sands Avenue.

Due to construction at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, Route 202 – Flamingo and the Centennial Express (CX) will detour off Flamingo Road.

WHEN : Beginning midnight Saturday, October 14, until further notice.

AUDRIE TEMPORARY VEHICULAR BRIDGE OPEN TO PUBLIC TRAFFIC

WHAT : The temporary vehicular bridge on Audrie is now open to public vehicular traffic for Traffic traveling northbound on Audrie Street over the Harmon Intersection. Traffic movement details include:

Audrie St. temporary bridge movement details (FOX5)

Traffic traveling northbound on Audrie Street may access the bridge and continue traveling northbound over the Harmon intersection via the bridge.

The Audrie bridge is accessible for northbound traffic via MGM Road from either Las Vegas Boulevard or Koval Lane. Audrie Street is also accessible from Tropicana Avenue.

Southbound traffic on Audrie Street must continue traveling southbound on Audrie Street next to the bridge and must turn right onto Harmon Avenue at the intersection.

Harmon Avenue at the Audrie Street intersection remains open for eastbound and westbound traffic through the intersection.

Westbound traffic on Harmon Avenue may not turn onto Audrie Street in either direction and must continue through the intersection.

Eastbound traffic on Harmon Avenue may continue through the intersection or turn right onto Audrie Street for southbound movement. Eastbound traffic on Harmon may not turn north onto Audrie Street while the bridge is in place.

For the latest details and updates on construction and traffic plans, please visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/local-traffic.

