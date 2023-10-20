Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Report: Nevada led nation in September unemployment rate

Now hiring sign
Now hiring sign(Dakota News Now)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The consumer finance website WalletHub released a report ranking states on their unemployment rate last month, with Nevada checking in with the highest rate in the nation.

According to that report, Nevada’s 5.4% unemployment rate in September was higher than anywhere else in the country. Washington D.C. was second at 5%, followed by California (4.7%). Maryland (1,6%), North Dakota (1.9%) and Vermont (1.9%) had the lowest unemployment rates nationally.

Source: WalletHub

The report added that Nevada saw a 1.2% increase in unemployment from August to September, and a 0.8% increase compared to one year ago.

The complete report is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue
Junk generic
Las Vegas junk removal company holding free event to drop-off unwanted items
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Still no clear answer on how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
One of the victims is from South Korea while the other is from California.
Identities of all three victims released in deadly plane crash in Williams

Latest News

Pickup truck splits in half after fatal suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
Pickup truck splits in half after fatal suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
Luxury Bellagio Fountain Club revealed for Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023....
Road work continues as Las Vegas Grand Prix draws closer
Las Vegas animal shelter says 2 dogs have died after spike in canine respiratory diseases
Las Vegas animal shelter says 2 dogs have died after spike in canine respiratory diseases
Aces share details for championship parade, celebration on Las Vegas Strip
Aces share details for championship parade, celebration on Las Vegas Strip