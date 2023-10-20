Report: Nevada led nation in September unemployment rate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The consumer finance website WalletHub released a report ranking states on their unemployment rate last month, with Nevada checking in with the highest rate in the nation.

According to that report, Nevada’s 5.4% unemployment rate in September was higher than anywhere else in the country. Washington D.C. was second at 5%, followed by California (4.7%). Maryland (1,6%), North Dakota (1.9%) and Vermont (1.9%) had the lowest unemployment rates nationally.

The report added that Nevada saw a 1.2% increase in unemployment from August to September, and a 0.8% increase compared to one year ago.

The complete report is available here.

