Parking at Harry Reid already limited Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Friday morning, parking is already limited at Harry Reid International Airport today.

According to a social media post, “All parking options are in high demand.” The Terminal 1 long-term and economy lots were reportedly full, with spaces limited at the Terminal 3 economy lot.

FRIDAY PARKING UPDATE:

❌ T1 Long-Term FULL

❌ T1 Economy Lot FULL

⚠️ T3 Economy Lot LIMITED

✅ T3 Long-Term Lot OPEN

🤔 Consider getting a ride to the airport

🚗 Availability will change throughout the day

⏳ Allow more time to find a space pic.twitter.com/PbKDELZrpx — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) October 20, 2023

As of this writing, spots remained at the T3 long-term lot, but the airport is advising all travelers to consider getting a ride.

“Allow more time to find a space and possibly ride a shuttle to your terminal. Pay attention to closure notifications on the digital signage on airport roadways.”

—Harry Reid International Airport post, October 20

The parking crush comes after the airport recently added thousands of additional spots, including 600 new spaces in T1 long-term. Approximately 1,000 uncovered spots were also added this year.

Joe Rajchel, Harry Reid International Airport Public Information Administrator, spoke to FOX5 about the ongoing challenges in accommodating travelers’ parking needs.

“Passenger volumes continue to rise here at LAS, and that includes locals heading out of town,” he noted. “During the summer (May-August) 2022 we saw our Terminal 1 Long Term Garage close at nearly 3x the rate of the same period of 2019.”

He added that 2019 was used as a reference because it was the airport’s record year for travel before the impact of COVID-19. From May-August 2019, the T1 parking garage closed due to being full 19 times. In 2022, the number of closures climbed to 55 over the same time period.

Rajchel added that year-to-date closures in 2023 are down from 90 to 73 in the T1 garage. He said that the airport will continue to alert customers through social media about the high demand for parking to ensure that they are prepared when they arrive. Harry Reid has also increased efforts to raise awareness about other parking options, such as using the T3 garage or the remote lot across from the Airport Rent-A-Car Center.

