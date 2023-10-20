Surprise Squad
North Las Vegas police shoot dog during trespassing call

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas police officer shot a charging dog during a trespassing call on Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers were dispatched to a report of someone trespassing and attempting to forcibly break into a business on the 2600 block of Losee Rd. at approximately 6:36 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that a hole had been cut in a nearby fence leading to an area near a drainage wash next to I-15.

When officers went through that fence they saw a tent. As officers approached the tent, an unleashed German Shepherd dog inside surprised an officer and “aggressively charged at her,” according to a police report. The officer fired two rounds, striking the dog.

North Las Vegas Animal Protection Services were called to the scene where the dog was tranquilized and transported to the Animal Foundation for treatment. The dog survived and is recovering at the Animal Foundation.

The owner and another individual were in the tent at the time of the incident. Animal Protection Service officers followed up with the owner of the dog on Oct. 19 and he was issued a citation for an animal at large. The owner was also provided with information on where his dog was receiving treatment and how to regain ownership.

