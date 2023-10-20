Surprise Squad
North Las Vegas police say speed, alcohol believed factors in fatal crash that split pick-up in half

North Las Vegas police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a fatal crash that split a pick-up truck in half.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that split a pick-up truck in half and left a passenger dead.

According to North Las Vegas police, at about 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of E. Gowan Road and Bay Lake Trail after reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a gray 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup.

Arriving officers located the driver of the pickup truck, an adult female believed to be in her early 40s, outside of the vehicle suffering from minor injuries. NLVPD said a male passenger, believed to be in his early 40s, was still inside the vehicle.

Medical personnel pronounced the male passenger deceased at the scene, police said. The female driver was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

NLVPD’s preliminary investigation indicated that the Chevy Silverado was traveling eastbound on E. Gowan Road and was approaching Bay Lake Trail at a high rate of speed. The driver of the pickup lost control and the pickup left the roadway where it struck both a light pole and tree, before coming to rest upside down, police said.

“Due to the impact with the tree, the bed of the pickup was separated from the frame,” authorities said.

The unidentified female driver is facing charges related to the crash. However, North Las Vegas police advised that the charges are pending at this time.

“Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision,” North Las Vegas police noted.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be provided by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

