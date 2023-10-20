Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas local wins $91K jackpot at off-Strip casino

Las Vegas local wins $90K bingo jackpot at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins $90K bingo jackpot at off-Strip casino(JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident is starting her weekend with some extra money in her pocket after hitting a bingo jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

According to the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Las Vegas local, Charmaine Maillet, won a $91,069 payout playing Dual Action Bingo on Thursday.

The JW Marriott said Maillet hit the jackpot in 34 numbers.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue
Junk generic
Las Vegas junk removal company holding free event to drop-off unwanted items
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Still no clear answer on how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
One of the victims is from South Korea while the other is from California.
Identities of all three victims released in deadly plane crash in Williams

Latest News

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a fast casual restaurant offering a variety of specials...
Savoring Greek specials this weekend
It's the Super Bowl for bull riding! The Professional Bull Riding Team Series Championship...
PBR Teams Championship gets underway
Adele on Friday announced she is extending her residency on the Las Vegas Strip.
Adele announces extension of residency on Las Vegas Strip
FILE - Adele appears at the Brit Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022. Adele is nominated for...
Adele announces extension of Las Vegas Strip residency