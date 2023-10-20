Las Vegas local wins $91K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident is starting her weekend with some extra money in her pocket after hitting a bingo jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

According to the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Las Vegas local, Charmaine Maillet, won a $91,069 payout playing Dual Action Bingo on Thursday.

The JW Marriott said Maillet hit the jackpot in 34 numbers.

