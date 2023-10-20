Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas animal shelter says 2 dogs have died after spike in canine respiratory diseases

Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV
Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter says veterinarians are seeing an increase in canine respiratory diseases among dogs in the valley.

According to the Animal Foundation, its vet teams have seen an increase in dogs with the “highly contagious Strep Zoo and Canine Pneumovirus.”

The Animal Shelter advised that all known exposed dogs with the respiratory issue have been placed in isolation for 10 to 14 days.

According to the shelter, “Strep Zoo is a bacteria that’s prevalent even in healthy animals, but symptoms usually appear when an animal’s immune system is already compromised.” Doctors advised that signs of Strep Zoo include coughing, nasal discharge, fever, lethargy, labored breathing and coughing blood.

“Clinical signs can quickly progress to pneumonia and may result in sudden death,” Animal Foundation noted in a news release.

According to the Animal Foundation, two dogs have died as a result of the respiratory disease.

“A dog showing severe symptoms of a respiratory disease was humanely euthanized on Sunday, October 15. Test results for that dog later returned positive for Strep Zoo. Since then, a second dog in the shelter has died from Strep Zoo,” the news release said.

According to the Animal Foundation, all shelter dogs who are known to have been exposed to the infected dogs have started a course of antibiotics and are currently doing fine.

“These diseases are highly contagious and spread from dog to dog through =kennels because of the large number of dogs in one location. In a shelter setting, it’s crucial we promptly isolate sick dogs for 10 to 14 days so we can prevent the spread of the disease to the rest of the shelter population,” said Dr. Casey Miller, Chief Veterinarian at The Animal Foundation.

Canine Pneumovirus, according to the Animal Foundation, is highly contagious to dogs.

“There is no preventative vaccine and dogs do not have natural immunity to it. Clinical signs include coughing and nasal discharge and can even progress to pneumonia.”

If your dog is showing symptoms of Canine Pneumovirus or Strep Zoo, the shelter advises owners to contact their veterinarian for immediate care.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue
Junk generic
Las Vegas junk removal company holding free event to drop-off unwanted items
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Still no clear answer on how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
One of the victims is from South Korea while the other is from California.
Identities of all three victims released in deadly plane crash in Williams

Latest News

1,500 more parking spots coming to Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 after ‘unprecedented’ demand
Parking at Harry Reid already limited Friday
Culinary Union pickets in front of Park MGM in Las Vegas
Thousands of Culinary Union members to picket again on Las Vegas Strip
Culinary Union to picket again on Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 25
Culinary Union to picket again on Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 25
Second magnitude 3 earthquake shakes Reno