Las Vegas animal shelter says 2 dogs have died after spike in canine respiratory diseases

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter says veterinarians are seeing an increase in canine respiratory diseases among dogs in the valley.

According to the Animal Foundation, its vet teams have seen an increase in dogs with the “highly contagious Strep Zoo and Canine Pneumovirus.”

The Animal Shelter advised that all known exposed dogs with the respiratory issue have been placed in isolation for 10 to 14 days.

According to the shelter, “Strep Zoo is a bacteria that’s prevalent even in healthy animals, but symptoms usually appear when an animal’s immune system is already compromised.” Doctors advised that signs of Strep Zoo include coughing, nasal discharge, fever, lethargy, labored breathing and coughing blood.

“Clinical signs can quickly progress to pneumonia and may result in sudden death,” Animal Foundation noted in a news release.

According to the Animal Foundation, two dogs have died as a result of the respiratory disease.

“A dog showing severe symptoms of a respiratory disease was humanely euthanized on Sunday, October 15. Test results for that dog later returned positive for Strep Zoo. Since then, a second dog in the shelter has died from Strep Zoo,” the news release said.

According to the Animal Foundation, all shelter dogs who are known to have been exposed to the infected dogs have started a course of antibiotics and are currently doing fine.

“These diseases are highly contagious and spread from dog to dog through =kennels because of the large number of dogs in one location. In a shelter setting, it’s crucial we promptly isolate sick dogs for 10 to 14 days so we can prevent the spread of the disease to the rest of the shelter population,” said Dr. Casey Miller, Chief Veterinarian at The Animal Foundation.

Canine Pneumovirus, according to the Animal Foundation, is highly contagious to dogs.

“There is no preventative vaccine and dogs do not have natural immunity to it. Clinical signs include coughing and nasal discharge and can even progress to pneumonia.”

If your dog is showing symptoms of Canine Pneumovirus or Strep Zoo, the shelter advises owners to contact their veterinarian for immediate care.

