Henderson police investigating after 77-year-old man killed in residential robbery

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a home robbery that left one elderly victim dead.

According to a preliminary report, officers were called at approximately 10:10 p.m. on October 19 in reference to a victim reporting that she and her boyfriend had been shot. Police responded to a residence off Via Visione and found a 77-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A 70-year-old female had also suffered a gunshot to an upper extremity. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

A preliminary investigation by Henderson detectives indicated that the homicide was the result of a robbery. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin. This is being investigated as the ninth homicide for the City of Henderson for 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

