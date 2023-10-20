Surprise Squad
Hamas says it is releasing 2 US hostages held in Gaza

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(Francisco Seco | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas said Friday it was releasing two American citizens they were holding captive in Gaza since their Oct. 7 raid on Israel.

The Palestinian militant group said in a statement that in an agreement with the Qatari government it was freeing a mother and daughter for humanitarian reasons.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video includes content some may find disturbing.

In a primetime address, US President Joe Biden directly appealed to Americans for US support in the wars in Israel and Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, MORE)

U.S. and Israeli officials did not immediately comment on the statement.

Israel says Hamas has taken 203 people from Israel into Gaza.

