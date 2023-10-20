Golden Knights take win streak into matchup with Blackhawks

(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (5-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights seek to prolong a five-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago went 26-49-7 overall and 14-23-4 in home games last season. The Blackhawks gave up 3.6 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.

Vegas went 51-22-9 overall and 33-8-10 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Golden Knights averaged 28.1 saves per game last season while conceding 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev: out (wrist), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Colton Dach: out (ankle).

Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (face).

