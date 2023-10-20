Surprise Squad
Golden Knights take win streak into matchup with Blackhawks

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) plays against the Anaheim Ducks during an NHL...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) plays against the Anaheim Ducks during an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (5-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights seek to prolong a five-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago went 26-49-7 overall and 14-23-4 in home games last season. The Blackhawks gave up 3.6 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.

Vegas went 51-22-9 overall and 33-8-10 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Golden Knights averaged 28.1 saves per game last season while conceding 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev: out (wrist), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Colton Dach: out (ankle).

Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (face).

