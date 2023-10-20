Surprise Squad
Golden Knights beat Jets 5-3 for 5th straight win to open season

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period in...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:19 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jack Eichel broke a tie on a power play with 4:36 left and the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory to open the season.

The Golden Knights are the first reigning champion to open a season with five straight wins since the 1985-86 Edmonton Oilers.

“Good teams find a way to win and we found a way to win,” Eichel said. “Obviously, we’ll take the two points tonight.”

After Eichel gave Vegas a 4-3 lead, Nicolas Roy capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:03 remaining.

Jonathan Marchessault, Brett Howden and Alec Martinez also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 36 shots.

“We know we’re not going to play our best every night, but a ton of credit goes to our goalie,” Eichel said. “And we found a way to score some goals down the stretch.”

Alex Iafallo scored twice for Winnipeg and Cole Perfetti added a goal. Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves.

“It’s frustrating to lose, obviously,” Iafallo said. “You want to win every game but we are just going to stay positive. I feel like we are doing a lot of good things. We need to clean up some mistakes but, at the same time, we are just going to keep close moving, climbing that mountain.”

The games was a rematch of Vegas’ 4-1 series victory last season in the first round of the playoffs.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Chicago on Saturday night.

Jets: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

