Forecast Outlook - 10/20/23

Keeping the 90s Rolling into the Weekend
FOX5 Weather
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The dry and sunny weather continues through the week with temperatures well above average. High temperatures will be running in the low 90s, within a few degrees of record-high temperatures for this time of year.

Skies stay sunny again on Friday with high temperatures hovering in the low 90s. We’ll keep highs in the low 90s again on Saturday with light wind in the forecast.

We’ll start to notice the weather changes on Sunday with wind gusts picking up into the 25-35 mph range. The wind is being driven by a cold front dropping into Southern Nevada. Clouds will be in and out with cooler air working in next week. Slight shower chances return Monday through Thursday with the breeze sticking around. High temperatures will hold in the 70s and low 80s.

