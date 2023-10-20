LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 officials on Friday confirmed that some Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket holders will be relocated to another section after a decision was made not to build the HG2 structure in the West Harmon Zone by Google Chrome.

According to a statement from F1, the decision to not construct the HG2 structure in the West Harmon Zone was made “due to a sightline issue.”

In a statement, F1 said that for the inaugural race, “it is vitally important that each and every fan benefit from an unparalleled viewing experience.”

As a result of the change, F1 said all tickets in the HG2 structure would be relocated to the grandstands in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere, calling this area “an improved ticketing option.”

Las Vegas Grand Prix’s full statement can be read below:

“Due to a sightline issue, we have made the decision not to construct the HG2 structure in the West Harmon Zone by Google Chrome. For the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, it is vitally important that each and every fan benefit from an unparalleled viewing experience. In order to achieve this, all patrons with tickets in the HG2 structure will be re-located to grandstands in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere which represents an improved ticketing option that includes assigned seating with unobstructed views and access to the T-Mobile Zone with fan activations, live entertainment and more.”

