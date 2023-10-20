Driver accused of DUI in crash that killed California man south of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning south of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at about 12:58 a.m. on S. Las Vegas Boulevard north of Arby Avenue.

LVMPD said that evidence at the scene indicated a 2011 Dodge Durango was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard in the right-most travel lane approaching Arby Avenue, while a pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard outside a marked or implied crosswalk north of Arby Avenue.

Police say the crash occurred when the pedestrian entered the path of travel of the Dodge.

According to LVMPD, the driver of the Dodge, identified as Christopher Thompson, 37, remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The pedestrian, identified as an 18-year-old man from La Puente, California, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, according to police.

LVMPD advises that the crash will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until the Clark County Office of the Coroner Medical Examiner determines the cause and manner of the pedestrian’s death.

The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

