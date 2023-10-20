Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU, ANONYMOUS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, GRANTSVILLE CITY, FACEBOOK, CNN
By KSTU staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KSTU) – Residents in a Utah town are buzzing about a certain Halloween display and how it’s blowing up on social media.

It started when Christopher Fujishin put up the skeleton pole dance on a city street sign. He said the only backlash he received was caught on camera, when a neighbor kept coming over to cut it down.

“It may be a little risqué for some people, but it’s all in the name of fun,” Fujishin said.

Then the city posted a photo of the display to its Facebook page, telling him he had until 9 p.m. that night to take it down, since it’s against city code.

The post took off. While a skeleton in the display was serving $1 bills, others were serving their opinions in the comments section on Facebook.

“I guess teaching our children respect, decency and manners has gone by the side,” one commenter wrote.

Fujishin moved the skeletons off city property and that night made the display even bigger, adding lights, music and more skeletons.

Neighbors have even dropped off their own decorations to add to it.

“We look forward to keeping this going, and getting it a little more elaborate as we go,” Fujishin said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue
Junk generic
Las Vegas junk removal company holding free event to drop-off unwanted items
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Still no clear answer on how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
One of the victims is from South Korea while the other is from California.
Identities of all three victims released in deadly plane crash in Williams

Latest News

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Jury selection begins in the first trial in the Georgia election case against Trump and others
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
A man whose divorce case was before a slain judge in Maryland is ID’d as a suspect in the killing
David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti...
Man convicted of murdering wife in dispute over ‘Zombie House Flipping’ appearance
North Las Vegas police say speed, alcohol believed factors fatal crash that split pick-up in half
North Las Vegas police say speed, alcohol believed factors in fatal crash that split pick-up in half
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
LIVE: Jim Jordan digs in for a third vote for House speaker as Republicans refuse to give him gavel