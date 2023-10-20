Checking in with Vegas-based production companies as SAG-AFTRA strike nears 100 days

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been just under 100 days since SAG-AFTRA members went on strike, demanding a new contract with movie studios.

That’s caused lots of missed opportunities in the Las Vegas Valley, but the people involved in the industry are still making the most of things.

“We’ve adapted the best we could,” Karl Nickoley, CEO of On Location Production, told FOX5 Thursday. “We have really focused on commercials. We’ve focused on productions here in Las Vegas.”

Nickoley recently created a truck that includes everything needed to film big productions, but since the strike started, he’s able to do those big projects.

“We’ve really focused on the commercial space, the music video space – everything that that strike is really not affecting right now,” he explained.

Recently Nickoley has been involved in projects like a music video for Enrique Iglesias and a commercial for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. That necessary shift away from movie production during the strike is also the way locally-based Vū Studios has been staying afloat during the strike.

“We just finished up a Super Bowl commercial here,” CEO Tim Moore said.

While Moore has also felt the impact of the drop-off in large-scale productions for which his studio is built, he’s been able to steer his company through it.

“We’ve seen in that time that commercial work has continued to be steady, if not increased,” he said, echoing Nickoley.

Being in Las Vegas, Moore says, has really helped, saying that Los Angeles and New York have been hit much harder due to the nature of their side of the industry.

“Fortunately, this city is resilient,” he said. “And we’re continuing to shoot.”

“Vegas is a really good place to be based right now,” Nickoley said.

Even though both men have navigated their companies through the strike, both also hope for a resolution soon.

“Ultimately, I think both sides are hurting the entire industry in general at this point,” Nickoley said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.