CCSD advises some transportation services may be delayed due to internet ‘interruption’

Clark County School District bus.
Clark County School District bus.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:38 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District on Friday advised that some transportation services may be delayed as the district deals with an “interruption of its internet services.”

CCSD shared the news in a post on social media at about 6:34 a.m.

The district noted that classes will continue as scheduled.

“CCSD is currently experiencing an interruption of its internet services, affecting District operations, including internet, email and intermittent phone service. Classes will continue as scheduled, however, some transportation services may be delayed.”

