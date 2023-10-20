CCSD advises some transportation services may be delayed due to internet ‘interruption’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District on Friday advised that some transportation services may be delayed as the district deals with an “interruption of its internet services.”

CCSD shared the news in a post on social media at about 6:34 a.m.

The district noted that classes will continue as scheduled.

“CCSD is currently experiencing an interruption of its internet services, affecting District operations, including internet, email and intermittent phone service. Classes will continue as scheduled, however, some transportation services may be delayed.”

CCSD is currently experiencing an interruption of its internet services, affecting District operations, including internet, email and intermittent phone service.

Classes will continue as scheduled, however, some transportation services may be delayed. — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) October 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.